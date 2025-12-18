Dons not ready to play second fiddle as they hold off San Marcos in Channel League basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos boys basketball has designs on a Channel League title but Santa Barbara showed it's not going to relinquish the crown so easily.

Levi Oakes scored a game-high 20 points as Santa Barbara grinded out a 59-50 rivalry win.

The defending Channel League champion Dons are now 3-0 in league this year while San Marcos falls to 2-1.

Santa Barbara jumped out to a quick start and led 14-7 at the half.

Aidan Conlan cut the deficit to 18-17 with a baseline off-balance shot but the Dons finished the quarter strong and led 24-19 at the half.

Koji Hefner and fellow senior Brody Green were strong in the third quarter as the Royals pulled into a tie at 31. Hefner led the Royals with 19 points.

But the Dons Brent Sharpton scored on a short bucket and they led 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Santa Barbara was able to hold the lead throughout the fourth quarter with Oakes and Blake Lee each hitting big shots down the stretch.