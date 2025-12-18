Skip to Content
Dons not ready to play second fiddle as they hold off San Marcos in Channel League basketball

The Dons stay undefeated in league with a hard-fought win
By
Published 11:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos boys basketball has designs on a Channel League title but Santa Barbara showed it's not going to relinquish the crown so easily.

Levi Oakes scored a game-high 20 points as Santa Barbara grinded out a 59-50 rivalry win.

The defending Channel League champion Dons are now 3-0 in league this year while San Marcos falls to 2-1.

Santa Barbara jumped out to a quick start and led 14-7 at the half.

Aidan Conlan cut the deficit to 18-17 with a baseline off-balance shot but the Dons finished the quarter strong and led 24-19 at the half.

Koji Hefner and fellow senior Brody Green were strong in the third quarter as the Royals pulled into a tie at 31. Hefner led the Royals with 19 points.

But the Dons Brent Sharpton scored on a short bucket and they led 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Santa Barbara was able to hold the lead throughout the fourth quarter with Oakes and Blake Lee each hitting big shots down the stretch.

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

