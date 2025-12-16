Ventura man convicted for killing dogs and injuring driver in hit-and-run

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A county jury convicted Leonardo Palofax from Ventura, 37, for killing two dogs and injuring a driver after a crash on Feb. 6, 2025, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Palofax drove a blue truck on Thompson Boulevard in Ventura when he ran a red light at the intersection of Thompson and McMillan Ave, according to the VCDAO.

Palofax missed a pedestrian at a crosswalk, but killed their two dogs and injured a driver inside a stopped car at the red light in the opposite lane, according to the VCDAO.

Palofax fled the scene before officers later found his truck abandoned without license plates and dog hair on the damaged front of the car, according to the VCDAO.

Forensic analysis later matched DNA from the steering wheel of the truck, registered to his cousin, to Palofax at the time of the accident, according to the VCDAO.

Palofax remains in custody and is being held without bail, facing a maximum of four years and four months in state prison for the following charges, according to the VCDAO: