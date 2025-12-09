Paso Robles man arrested for felony vandalism and arson

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – Paso Robles police arrested a man Tuesday morning for felony vandalism and arson after he set fire to an upstairs balcony and broke windows in a room at the 1400 block of Vine Street.

Downstairs tenants reported broken windows, yelling and flooding the building before PRPD officers and a crisis negotiator tried to speak with the 55-year-old suspect.

PRPD officers did not succeed in talking to the man before he broke more windows, threw items outside of another window and started a small fire.

Officers watched over the area from midnight until 9:30 a.m., when the 55-year-old again threw items from his window and refused to speak with anybody, according to the PRPD.

The 55-year-old refused to speak to family, mental health specialists and PRPD officers during the incident and continued vandalizing the property, according to the PRPD.

PRPD detectives later obtained an arrest and search warrant for the man before they used chemical agents to try and prompt his surrender.

PRPD officers received help from the Paso Robles Fire Department when they entered into the home at 1:00 p.m. before the 55-year-old jumped from the roof and injured himself.

PRPD officers took the man for medical treatment before booking him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony vandalism, arson, and resisting a police officer with violence.