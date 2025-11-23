Skip to Content
Top Stories

Cal Poly Football announces head coaching change

Dave Alley / KEYT
By
today at 3:18 pm
Published 3:24 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – Cal Poly announced a head coaching change for its football team Sunday afternoon.

The university parted ways with head coach Paul Wulff after three seasons on the Cal Poly sidelines.

Cal Poly Director of Athletics Carter Henderson shared the following sentiment on Wulff and his tenure:

"I want to thank Coach Wulff for his years of service to Cal Poly both as an assistant and a head football coach. He represented the Mustangs well and was extremely dedicated to this program. I wish him the absolute best moving forward."

The university, in conjunction with its announcement of Wulff's departure, said a national search for a new head football coach is underway.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.