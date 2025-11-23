Cal Poly Football announces head coaching change

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – Cal Poly announced a head coaching change for its football team Sunday afternoon.

The university parted ways with head coach Paul Wulff after three seasons on the Cal Poly sidelines.

Cal Poly Director of Athletics Carter Henderson shared the following sentiment on Wulff and his tenure:

"I want to thank Coach Wulff for his years of service to Cal Poly both as an assistant and a head football coach. He represented the Mustangs well and was extremely dedicated to this program. I wish him the absolute best moving forward."

The university, in conjunction with its announcement of Wulff's departure, said a national search for a new head football coach is underway.