UCSB soundly beaten at Nevada

RENO, Nevada. (KEYT) - The Gauchos dropped their second game in a row, losing at Nevada 77-64.

UCSB was beaten in almost every statistical category including field goal percentage (48-40), free throws (UCSB:15-of-23; Nevada 26-of-30, rebounding (35-30) and in fast break points (26-6).

Corey Camper Jr. set a career-high with 27 points as the Wolf Pack(4-2) snapped a 2-game losing skid.

Nevada scored 24 points off of 15 UCSB turnovers.

UCSB (3-2) trailed 32-28 at the half but Nevada opened up the second half on a 13-4 run and controlled the rest of the game.

Miro Little led the Gauchos in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hosana Kitenge added 12 points. Aidan Mahaney also had 10 points and four assists.