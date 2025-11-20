Skip to Content
Wine for Thanksgiving? How about wine from the local Hitching Post at your table

Published 5:49 pm

Hitching Post Wines in Buellton has been a project of Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley since 1984. Fast forward to 2025 and the two have mastered their Pinot Noir and opened a restaurant that has been featured in the academy award winning film Sideways.

With Thanksgiving just days away, the question arises on which wine to present at dinner and which wine would be best for appetizers etc...Frank Ostini sits down with your Morning News to talk about the beloved wine from Hitching Post Wines.

