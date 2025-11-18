Robert Torres arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at San Luis Obispo transit center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police Department officers arrested Robert Torres, 45, after he used a metal pipe to assault another transient man at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Torres beat the 57-year-old victim unprovoked several times using the four-foot pipe at the City transit center, before he fled on an RTA bus, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD officers collaborated with RTA and identified Torres, tracing him to Pismo Beach before confirming his identity and arresting him at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

SLOPD officers then arrested Torres for felony assault with a deadly weapon and booked him into the SLO County Jail with no bail.