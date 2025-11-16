Santa Maria Police issue statement after ICE agents arrest person at Goodwill parking lot

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police issued a statement after their appearance during an ICE arrest at a Goodwill parking lot on 1505 South Broadway just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

ICE agents were involved in a crash with the suspect who had a warrant for their arrest before SMPD officers arrived on scene.

ICE agents forced their way into the car and arrested the person before a crowd of bystanders. SMPD officers remained to keep the peace during the situation.

The SMPD maintained their policy of non participation in immigration related enforcement according to state law after ICE agents then left taking the arrestee in custody.

The SMPD encourages community members questioning or concerned on ICE activity to contact its public information phone line.