Man suffers moderate injuries after fall from Isla Vista Bluffs

John Palminteri
today at 1:32 pm
Published 1:48 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A 21-year-old man suffered moderate injuries after falling from the Isla Vista Bluffs around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBCFD personnel rescued the man before an ambulance took him to Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps sent a statement to Your News Channel in the wake of yet another cliff fall:

“Tragically, there has been another terrifying cliff fall in Isla Vista last night. I am praying for this person’s full recovery. My gratitude goes to the first responders who acted swiftly and with great care. We all feel the pain and trauma of these all-too-common cliff falls. These accidents are preventable; so many community partners are committed to ending them.  In fact, I met with our new Chancellor just yesterday to discuss this very issue. He is in full agreement that we cannot risk one more life.”

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

