Man suffers moderate injuries after fall from Isla Vista Bluffs
ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A 21-year-old man suffered moderate injuries after falling from the Isla Vista Bluffs around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
SBCFD personnel rescued the man before an ambulance took him to Cottage Hospital.
Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps sent a statement to Your News Channel in the wake of yet another cliff fall:
“Tragically, there has been another terrifying cliff fall in Isla Vista last night. I am praying for this person’s full recovery. My gratitude goes to the first responders who acted swiftly and with great care. We all feel the pain and trauma of these all-too-common cliff falls. These accidents are preventable; so many community partners are committed to ending them. In fact, I met with our new Chancellor just yesterday to discuss this very issue. He is in full agreement that we cannot risk one more life.”
Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps