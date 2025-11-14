Amid heavy rain and flood watch, Ventura County Fire Department urges driver safety

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.— Slick roads have created dangerous driving conditions resulting in multiple accidents in Ventura County.

Fortunately, no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

But the Ventura County Fire Department is on high alert.

Andrew Dowd says the Ventura County Fire Department has staffed 80 firefighters this evening lasting into tomorrow.

They’ve also staffed a swift water rescue team at Ventura County.



Oxnard Fire Department will have another swift water rescue team.



There will also be two hand crews on duty, two heavy equipment operators, helicopter crews, and 5 patrols and engines out.



Because of the flood watch and dangerous road conditions, the fire department is emphasizing their message— “Turn around. Don’t drown.”



“Another thing that's really important to remember is to not drive your car through unknown sources of water. Water moving across a roadway or large puddles. 12 inches of moving water can sweep a vehicle off of its tires. And unfortunately, we've seen in the past where vehicles inadvertently drove through moving water and victims in those vehicles had to be rescued,” said Ventura County Fire Spokesman Andrew Dowd.

Safety experts warn that six inches of moving water can sweep a person away, and 12 inches can wash a vehicle away.

Andrew Dowd highlights the most vulnerable areas in Ventura county.

“Near creeks and rivers are one of the most vulnerable spots for for rising waters and potential for flooding. Also, the Mountain Fire burn scar area, evacuation warnings have been issued for that area to make sure residents are prepared to leave if they need to. So we have units that are going to be deployed in and around our creeks patrolling those areas and monitoring the mountain fire burn scar area to be ready if an emergency arises,” said Dowd.

Click here for evacuation warnings and advisories.

Click here for the National Weather Service Forecast.