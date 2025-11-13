UCSB outlasts Cal Poly in five-set thriller to snap Mustangs 10-game win streak

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Freshman Gabi Martinez had 19 kills including the match-winner on a finesse shot down the line that gave UCSB a five-set victory over Cal Poly in a match-up of two of the top teams in Big West women's volleyball.

(Gabi Martinez catches fire in the second set and had 13 kills by the end of set two. Entenza Design).

The marathon match took over two and half hours to play with UCSB gaining a regular season split with Cal Poly winning (26-28, 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13).

The loss snaps the Mustangs 10-game win streak and leaves them 12-3 and in second place in league behind UC Davis. The Gauchos are in third at 11-4.

UCSB sophomore Eva Travis also had 19 kills to share team-high honors with Martinez.

Michelle Zhao and Ayva Ostovar both had career-best performances with 34 and 31 assists respectively.

Emma Frederick had a match-high 21 kills for the Mustangs.