Aly and Aj close out Silver Deliverer tour making millennial dreams come true

Published 3:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aly and AJ wrapped up their Silver Deliverer tour at the Arlington Theatre Sunday night with a crowd from near and far and a crowd of millennials healing their inner child.

  American pop rock and indie duo Aly and AJ gave audiences a night to remember with songs from their newest album, including one from their EP-More Silver, which released in September. Singer-songwrtier and fiddle player, Amanda Shires joined the two on stage, sharing melodies and tunes.

They didn't disappoint with music from the Into the Rush album which celebrated 20 years this year and of course, Potential Breakup Song to end the memorable night.

Aly Michalka moved to Santa Barbara a couple of years ago and the two have moved from their early Disney fame to a new chapter as independent artists. They finished their Silver Deliverer tour strong in their hometown of Santa Barbara and new and longtime fans loved the concert.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

