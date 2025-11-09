Motorcyclist dead after crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A motorcyclist died after a crash in Santa Maria just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night at the 600 block of East Boone Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD officers, alongside the Santa Maria Fire Department and AMR found the 30-year-old motorcyclist lying in the roadway following the crash.

Crews began life-saving measures on the Santa Maria man immediately before taking him to the hospital, according to the SMPD.

The man sadly passed away from his injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center, and his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the SMPD.

SMPD officers are conducting a thorough investigation into what caused the collision, and those with information about the crash are asked to contact the following number.