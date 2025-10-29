Federal agents break into Oxnard home, say they were “executing search warrant” for man accused of injuring officers

OXNARD, Calif.—Community members tipped off immigration rights groups including VC Defensa and 805 Undocufund about federal agents storming into a home on North A Street near Deodar Avenue.

It happened just before 6 in the morning.



“They [Federal Agents] have been inside the house. They have broken windows. They've kicked down Every door, has a has a hole in it. There was older folks in this house. There was young kids in this house,” said VC Defensa Volunteer Leo Martinez.

Dozens of volunteers and community members came to the scene, demanding to know if there was a warrant to carry out the arrest.

That’s when they say tensions escalated between federal agents and protestors.



“ They had elders and young kids and handcuffs sitting on the ground for many hours. And when we showed up, there was there was about 30, 30 agents, maybe 15 vehicles, and then maybe another ten vehicles and 20 agents showed up to our estimation,” said VC Defensa Volunteer Ryan Drury.

The owner of the residence says the tenant called him telling him their home was surrounded by Homeland Security.



“ They barged into my office, They broke the back gate, broke the side gate, and raided the entire house…. And, you know, my boy was sitting on the curb… he's 16 years old, he should be at school, but he's on a curb,” said J.C. Guerrero, who runs Oasis Real Estate.

Isai Carrillo was arrested Wednesday morning. The justice department says Virginia Reyes is a fugitive.



They're accused of injuring or impeding officers at the Glass House Farms raid in Camarillo back in July.



Leo Martinez says he is incredibly grateful for 150+ volunteers and community members who showed up.



"When the ICE agents left, they threw tear gas. They threw flash grenades. So it was something that unfortunately, like I said, we're used to it from the glass house raid,” said Martinez.



Federal agents also threatened to arrest protestors at the scene.



“It’s extremely dangerous. They come in armed head to toe like they're going into a war zone, and we're showing up with bullhorns and signs and people power,” said VC Defensa Volunteer Ryan Drury.

Oxnard police say they were warned about homeland security's presence ahead of time.



They are not aware of any arrests of protesters.

