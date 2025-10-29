DOJ Charges Oxnard Residents and Others For Violence Against Immigration Enforcement Officers in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) – Announced in a press release by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Wednesday morning, a total of 12 individuals have been federally charged with "engaging in violence and civil disorder against law enforcement officers and property during immigration enforcement actions in Southern California earlier this year," including Isai Carrillo of Oxnard.

The press release, issued by Acting United States Attorney Bilal A. Essayli representing Central District of California, details the arrests of several defendants federally charged in three criminal complaints across South California.

United States v. Reyes, et al.

Two Oxnard residents, Virginia Reyes and Isai Carrillo, are both being charged with conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer during a July 10th federal raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo. The DOJ claims the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) executed several search warrants at the farm locations in Camarillo and Carpinteria when members of VC Defensa began to "follow, chase, agitate, and impede federal agents enforcing immigration laws."

Reyes is accused of participating in a creating a roadblock preventing agents from entering and exiting Glass House Farms, while the DOJ says Carrillo and other threw rocks at government vehicles.

"During the incident, at least four government vehicles were damaged and at least one federal contract employee sustained injuries."

31-year-old Carrillo was arrested Wednesday and is expected to make an appearance later in the afternoon in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles. 32-year-old Reyes is considered a fugitive.

Their charges, conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer, is a felony punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

United States v. Coreas, et al.

Nine individuals are being charged with obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder following a event in in downtown Los Angeles’ Civic Center on June 8th.

The DOJ says federal agents began enforcing immigration enforcement operations throughout the Los Angeles area on June 6th when mass protests erupted. Thousands gathered in downtown Los Angeles on June 8th to protests where, according to the DOJ, "some protesters engaged in violence against officers – resulting in some injuries to the officers." Federal buildings, property, and government vehicles were vandalized.

Protesters walked onto U.S. Highway 101, blocking traffic. CHP officers managed to get protesters off the freeways.

"As the CHP officers stood on the freeway, crowds gathered on the overpasses. At some point thereafter, individual protesters began throwing rocks, electric scooters, street signs, and various other objects at the CHP officers below. At one point, a protester poured a clear yellow liquid onto a CHP car that was ablaze, after which the flames immediately grew in size."

Ronald Alexis Coreas, 23, of the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles;

Junior Roldan, 27, of Hollywood;

Elmore Sylvester Cage, 34, of Downtown Los Angeles;

Balto Montion, 24, of Watsonville;

Jesus Gonzalez Hernandez Jr., 22, of Las Vegas;

Hector Daniel Ramos, 66, of Alhambra;

Stefano Deong Green, 34, of Westmont;

Yachua Mauricio Flores, 23, of Lincoln Heights; and

Ismael Vega, 41, of Westlake.

The defendants listed above are said by the DOJ of being filmed or photographed throwing rocks and other objects at officers and the patrol cars.

Coreas, Roldan, Cage, Ramos, Green, Flores, and Vega will make their appearances Wednesday afternoon in U.S District Court in Los Angeles. Hernandez was also arrested Wednesday and will have his day in Las Vegas. Montion is in state custody and is expected to be handed over to authorities in the coming weeks.

The defendent's charges, obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, is felony punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

United States v. Canil

A 22-year-old Boyle Heights man, Yovany Marcario Canil, was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities and charged with assault on a federal officer – carrying a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.

Canil reportedly pepper-sprayed inside a federal vehicle with three FBI SWAT members inside during a protest gathered outside of an Ambiance Apparel warehouse in the Fashion District of Downtown Los Angeles on June 6th. According to the DOJ, at least two members of FBI SWAT were left with a burning sensation "as their faces turned orange."

Canil is expected to appear in in United States District Court in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Assistant United States Attorney Patrick D. Kibbe of the General Crimes Section is prosecuting the Reyes case. Assistant United States Attorneys Neil P. Thakor and Rahul R.A. Hari of the General Crimes Section and Jenna Long of the National Security Division are prosecuting the Coreas case. The General Crimes Section is prosecuting the Canil case.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.



