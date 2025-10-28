Gabriel Torres sentenced for attempted murder

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Gabriel Torres, 21, from Port Hueneme, received a 32-year sentence in state prison for attempted murder, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Torres received his conviction on July 31 this year and the jury also found the special allegation that he personally and intentionally used a firearm during the crime, according to the VCDAO.

Torres drove to the victim's home in Oxnard on Dec. 23, 2022 before walking into an alley and shooting six rounds, three of which hit him from close range, according to the VCDAO.

Torres then fled the scene, and surveillance footage showed a man matching Torres' description and a partial license plate, according to the VCDAO.

Oxnard Police conducted an additional investigation, found a car that matched the surveillance video and started a pursuit on New Year's Eve 2022, according to the VCDAO.

Torres threw a pistol outside his window during the chase, and further forensic analysis confirmed it was the same gun used for the shooting, according to the VCDAO.

The shooting victim spent two weeks in the hospital for his injuries and more investigation of Torres' cell phone location matched details of his whereabouts on the day of the shooting, according to the VCDAO.

Torres received a conviction for attempted murder and the jury found the following special allegations true: