Dos Pueblos and San Marcos will begin CIF-SS D1 flag football playoffs at home

DP hosts Etiwanda in D1 first round game
Published 4:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Channel League co-champions Dos Pueblos and San Marcos each received a first round home game to open the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 flag football playoffs.

DP will host Etiwanda while San Marcos will be home to Lakewood St. Joseph. Both games are scheduled for Wednesday, October 22 at 5 pm.

Also in D1 Camarillo is hosting Oxnard in a battle of Ventura County schools.

The Ventura Cougars are in D2 and will host Fullerton on Tuesday, October 21.

Rounding out D2, Newbury Park is home to Tesoro, Agoura hosts Corona del Mar and Westlake is at Mater Dei.

In D3 Santa Paula hosts Channel Islands while Moorpark is at South Hills. Both of those games are Tuesday, October 21.

In D4 Royal is at Hart on Tuesday, October 21.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

