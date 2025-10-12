Skip to Content
SB Soccer Club Girls U13 captures championship in west regionals

IMG_6076
Courtesy photo
SBSC U13 goes 3-0 to win West Regional
By
New
Published 3:46 pm

PROVO, Utah. (KEYT).- The Santa Barbara Soccer Club U13 Girls Academy Aspire team is bringing back a championship trophy from Utah.

They capture first place in the Super Group at the West Regional and automatically qualify for Nationals in June.

(courtesy photo)

SBSC defeated Sand and Surf 3-1 in the championship match.

Santa Barbara went 3-0 and outscored their opponents 7-1.

"From the pitch to the podium, these athletes have shown skill, heart, and determination," said one team parent.

(courtesy photo)

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club Girls Academy Aspire team consists of: Hayden Anderson, Grace Callanan, Aubrey Chenoweth, Banksia Cunningham, Alexandria Dahl, Mia Forkalsrud, Mia Greene, Hennessy Hernandez, Selma Jenkins, Victoria Juarez, Mila Kjensrud, Austyn Martinez, Alexa Ofner, Camilla Oh, Gabriella Oh, Isla Ramirez. Head coach is Lloyd Biggs and team manager is Roger Kjensrud.

KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara soccer club

