Helicopter needed after man suffers major injuries in Lompoc crash

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – A man required helicopter transport after major injuries from a crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews found the man's car about 40 feet up the embankment and stabilized it before helping the man via the jaws-of-life, according to the SBCFD.

The man needed a helicopter for his major injuries and a CalSTAR airlift took him to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to the SBCFD.

The helicopter also shut down Jalama Road temporarily and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the SBCFD.

The SBCFD received help from Lompoc Fire and CHP in the response and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.