City of Morro Bay issues boil water notice after main break

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KEYT) – The City of Morro Bay advised residents to only use boiled tap water or bottled water due to a water main break by a contractor Monday.

AlertSLO sent out the notice just before 4:00 p.m. Monday and offered this map on the affected areas within the city.

Several agencies advised using boiled or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes for safety and the City will inform residents when the notice is lifted.

Morro Bay officials offered bottled water at the Water Resources Center, City Hall and its Fire Station after hours.

For more information and the latest updates, visit the city's website.

