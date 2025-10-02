Cheering on the ‘Chimp Champ,’ Animal lovers pay tribute to Jane Goodall at the Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Jane Goodall was an animal advocate most famous for her work with chimpanzees.



She didn’t just talk to chimps. She understood them better than most, revolutionizing the way people understand animal behavior and the impact of humans on their environment.



“Our personalities, the personality of every animal and how personalities evolve is the core of everything we are. So what Jane spoke on is the core of everything,” said anthropology lecturer Art Mortell.



Goodall was no stranger to Santa Barbara.



She founded 'Roots and Shoots' in 1991, which brought her to Santa Barbara multiple times, lecturing to students and the public.



She also visited the Santa Barbara Zoo, where she left a lasting impression.



“I was so starstruck by meeting her. And again, that presence that she had kind of left me speechless,” said Santa Barbara Zoo Creative Brand Manager Wendy Campbell.

Campbell met Goodall at the zoo 24 years ago. She attributes the zoo’s emphasis on conservation and empathy to Goodall's teachings.

“Signs that we used to make were much more factual. And this is where the animal lives and this is how many babies that have and that kind of thing. And now we're really working in what can you do to help this animal and we may, you know, put something up about an animal being elderly,” said campbell.

This practice of naming animals started with Goodall, who named the chimpanzees she studied instead of assigning numbers to them.

It’s a practice that the zoo has enthusiastically implemented.

“You're going to walk away from this exhibit knowing their names. How much more important is it if you hear, ‘My gosh, look at Koolaby doing that behavior, he's never done that before!’ versus ‘That's a kangaroo doing behavior.’ Right. You're going to connect with that more,” said the Zoo’s Director of Animal Care Kristen Wieners.

Goodall also documented their individual personalities, challenging the widely held belief that these traits were exclusive to humans.

She paved the way for women across the globe.

Generations to come will be reminded of Goodall's legacy every time they visit the popular mural at the Santa Barbara Zoo.



The mural features several hand prints (and a set from Goodall) with her notable quote that reads “Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference.”