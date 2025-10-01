San Marcos boys water polo edges Buena in Channel League clash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)- San Marcos boys water polo got defensive against Buena in a 10-7 Channel League game.

The Royals held the Bulldogs to just two goals in the second half as goalie Titus Fernandez totaled 8 blocks in the game.

Offensively San Marcos was led by Christian Yonker who had 3 goals while Pepperdine-commit Will Stuart and Jake Magid added two goals apiece.

(Will Stuart converts the penalty shot in the first quarter).

The Royals jumped out to a 4-1 first quarter lead but trailed 5-4 at the half.

The reigning Channel League champion Royals are now 2-0 in league.