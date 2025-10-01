Skip to Content
Top Stories

San Marcos boys water polo edges Buena in Channel League clash

SAN MARCOS ROYALS.00_00_27_24.Still001
Royals move to 2-0 in league
By
New
Published 10:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)- San Marcos boys water polo got defensive against Buena in a 10-7 Channel League game.

The Royals held the Bulldogs to just two goals in the second half as goalie Titus Fernandez totaled 8 blocks in the game.

Offensively San Marcos was led by Christian Yonker who had 3 goals while Pepperdine-commit Will Stuart and Jake Magid added two goals apiece.

(Will Stuart converts the penalty shot in the first quarter).

The Royals jumped out to a 4-1 first quarter lead but trailed 5-4 at the half.

The reigning Channel League champion Royals are now 2-0 in league.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
san marcos royals
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content