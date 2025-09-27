Local College and high school results for Saturday, September 27th
NCAA Football: Cal Poly 32, #21 Sacramento State 24
JC Football : Ventura 73, Santa Barbara 14
Hancock 23, Long Beach 21
NCAA Women's Volleyball: UCSB 3, CSUN 1
Cal Poly 3, CS Bakersfield 0
NCAA Men's Soccer: UCSB 0, Cal Poly 0
(Gauchos have not lost to Cal Poly at home since 2012. Entenza Design).
Point Loma 2, Westmont 0
High School Girls Volleyball:
Tournament of Champions: San Marcos finishes 3rd overall in 16-team tournament won by Buchanan.
Santa Barbara lost in consolation final to Yorba Linda in four sets.
Bishop Diego beat Dos Pueblos in four sets and finished 14th overall.
High School Boys Water Polo:
Don Lugo Tournament:
Dos Pueblos won the championship by beating Santiago 15-4
Saddleback Tournament:
Santa Barbara 11, Long Beach Poly 10
Santa Barbara 14, Citrus Valley 4
High School Girls Tennis:
Santa Barbara Invitational:
Cate claims third place with 6-0 win over Rancho Bernardo