Local College and high school results for Saturday, September 27th

UCSB and Cal Poly play to a scoreless draw
Published 10:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

NCAA Football: Cal Poly 32, #21 Sacramento State 24

JC Football : Ventura 73, Santa Barbara 14

Hancock 23, Long Beach 21

NCAA Women's Volleyball: UCSB 3, CSUN 1

Cal Poly 3, CS Bakersfield 0

NCAA Men's Soccer: UCSB 0, Cal Poly 0

(Gauchos have not lost to Cal Poly at home since 2012. Entenza Design).

Point Loma 2, Westmont 0

High School Girls Volleyball:

Tournament of Champions: San Marcos finishes 3rd overall in 16-team tournament won by Buchanan.

Santa Barbara lost in consolation final to Yorba Linda in four sets.

Bishop Diego beat Dos Pueblos in four sets and finished 14th overall.

High School Boys Water Polo:

Don Lugo Tournament:

Dos Pueblos won the championship by beating Santiago 15-4

Saddleback Tournament:

Santa Barbara 11, Long Beach Poly 10

Santa Barbara 14, Citrus Valley 4

High School Girls Tennis:

Santa Barbara Invitational:

Cate claims third place with 6-0 win over Rancho Bernardo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

