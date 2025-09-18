Skip to Content
The Morning News is joined by Mark Gonzales, owner of The Good Square for National Rice Crispy day

Santa Barbara, Calif.- September 18th is National Rice Crispy Day. Joining the Morning News Thursday is Mark Gonzales, a local renowned chef for Folded Hills Winery.

Gonzales has embarked on a new journey launching The Good Square: a homemade brown-butter salted, marshmallow crispy treat.

The tasty treats reflect a nostalgic taste for those who get to try them. You can find the treats available for purchase Third Window, The Lucky Llama Coffee shop, The Blue Owl and the Westmont Student Book Store.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

