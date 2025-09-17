Fast start fizzles as UCSB loses in five sets to Pepperdine to snap 4-match win streak

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT).- The Gauchos won the first two sets at home but could not close the deal as Pepperdine rallied back for a five-set victory in women's volleyball.

The loss (25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 12-15) snapped a four-match win streak for UCSB.

Eva Trask had a match-high 23 kills for the Gauchos while Layanna Green added 14.

UCSB is now 6-3 and will head to Ohio to play in the Dayton Flyer Invitational.