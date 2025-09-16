Prep wrap: Big day for San Marcos in flag football, girls volleyball and boys water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - The San Marcos Royals scored big victories in three sports.

Here is the high school wrap-up for Tuesday, September 16.

Flag Football:

San Marcos 32, Ventura 0; Victoria Aldana threw four touchdown passes, three went to Rio Chesluk.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ycqwe4tGTk

Dos Pueblos 21, Oxnard 14; Kacey Hurley had 3 TD passes, the final one to Ruby Streatfeild with :46 seconds left was the game-winner

DP is 6-0 in the Channel League, San Marcos is 5-1 while Ventura is 4-2

Buena 20, Rio Mesa 13

Boys Water Polo:

San Marcos 21, Santa Barbara 12; Christian Yonker had 5 goals for the Royals and Jake Magid added four. Santa Barbara got a game-high 7 goals from Lorenzo Russell in the Channel League opener for both teams.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvwLt5FUCac

Royal 18, Thousand Oaks 12

Girls Volleyball:

San Marcos 3, Ventura 1; Cora Loomer led Royals with 13 kills as they move into sole possession of first place in the Channel League at 6-0.

Santa Barbara 3, Pacifica 0; Blake Saunders led the Dons with 10 kills

Oxnard 3, Dos Pueblos 1; Addie Low had 19 kills and 11 digs for DP. Maya Cunningham finished with 7 kills, 38 assists and 16 digs for Oxnard.

Buena 3, Rio Mesa 0;

Bishop Diego 3, Villanova 2; Olivia Leflang led the Cardinals with 10 kills

Laguna Blanca 3, Santa Clara 2

Louisville 3, Cate 0

St. Bonaventure 3, Del Sol 0

Thousand Oaks 3, Oaks Christian 2