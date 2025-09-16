Prep wrap: Big day for San Marcos in flag football, girls volleyball and boys water polo
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - The San Marcos Royals scored big victories in three sports.
Here is the high school wrap-up for Tuesday, September 16.
Flag Football:
San Marcos 32, Ventura 0; Victoria Aldana threw four touchdown passes, three went to Rio Chesluk.
Dos Pueblos 21, Oxnard 14; Kacey Hurley had 3 TD passes, the final one to Ruby Streatfeild with :46 seconds left was the game-winner
DP is 6-0 in the Channel League, San Marcos is 5-1 while Ventura is 4-2
Buena 20, Rio Mesa 13
Boys Water Polo:
San Marcos 21, Santa Barbara 12; Christian Yonker had 5 goals for the Royals and Jake Magid added four. Santa Barbara got a game-high 7 goals from Lorenzo Russell in the Channel League opener for both teams.
Royal 18, Thousand Oaks 12
Girls Volleyball:
San Marcos 3, Ventura 1; Cora Loomer led Royals with 13 kills as they move into sole possession of first place in the Channel League at 6-0.
Santa Barbara 3, Pacifica 0; Blake Saunders led the Dons with 10 kills
Oxnard 3, Dos Pueblos 1; Addie Low had 19 kills and 11 digs for DP. Maya Cunningham finished with 7 kills, 38 assists and 16 digs for Oxnard.
Buena 3, Rio Mesa 0;
Bishop Diego 3, Villanova 2; Olivia Leflang led the Cardinals with 10 kills
Laguna Blanca 3, Santa Clara 2
Louisville 3, Cate 0
St. Bonaventure 3, Del Sol 0
Thousand Oaks 3, Oaks Christian 2