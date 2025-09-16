Skip to Content
Top Stories

Felony murder and DUI charges filed in September 5 crash on Highway 246

KEYT
By
New
today at 5:30 pm
Published 5:33 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEY-T) – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced DUI and felony murder charges against Jesus Moises Martinez Chavira for his role in a fatal September 5 crash.

The 46-year-old drove under the influence of alcohol after a crash on Highway 246 on the date above, and his bail is set at $2 million, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the case, and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1 later this year, according to the SBCDAO.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content