Stump, Dominguez and Hastings collect awards at weekly SB Athletic Round Table luncheon

REACTION.00_00_06_25.Still001
Elina Stump was honored with Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award
By
Published 11:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Elina Stump claimed the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Santa Barbara High School.

The honor is given out to just one junior at each area high school throughout the year.

Stump is a track and field star for the Dons who carries a 4.78 GPA.

She is also a leader on campus and plays flag football for the Dons.

The Female Athlete of the Week honor goes to San Marcos High School senior volleyball standout Charlotte Hastings.

Hastings led the Royals to a pair of wins including a five-set thriller against rival Santa Barbara where she had 19 kills.

San Marcos senior running back Cole Dominguez is the Male Athlete of the Week.

He rushed for 205 yards with four touchdowns in a 47-41 overtime loss to Buena.

KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara athletic round table

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

