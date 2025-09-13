Firearms arrest made by Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team Officers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team conducted a traffic stop that led to a felony arrest for firearm possession.

On Friday around 3:10 PM, officers from the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of South Broadway on a black Honda driven by 26-year-old male resident of Santa Maria.

The man was wanted for an active felony arrest warrant.

He was taken into custody without incident on the outstanding warrant.

During the investigation, he informed officers that a firearm was inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of an un-serialized polymer handgun, commonly referred to as a "ghost gun", along with a loaded high-capacity magazine.

The man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in Santa Maria for the outstanding arrest warrant and multiple weapons violations.