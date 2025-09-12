Skip to Content
The Morning News is joined by Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Director Karen Clark and jeweler Rachel Kenney

today at 11:30 am
Published 11:21 am

The 10th annual Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival takes place this weekend at Elks Lodge. It's an event for Ocean lovers and collectors to attend for shopping and educational panels.

Your Morning News was joined by Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival Director Karen Clark and a jeweler who will be selling jewelry, Rachel Kenney.

Tickets are still available on their website and will be sold at the door. The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

