Oxnard man pleads guilty to murder and other violent crimes

VENTURA, Calif. – Jacob Saldivar of Oxnard, 23, pled guilty to 12 felonies Monday, including murdering Charles Barber in 2019, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Saldivar committed several crimes before murdering Barber, including seven counts of robbery, two counts of residential burglary, sodomy of a person under 18 and unlawful sexual intercourse, according to the VCDAO.

Saldviar also admitted to using a deadly weapon to murder Barber and cause great bodily harm to another person over 70 during one of these robberies as a special allegation, according to the VCDAO.

Saldivar committed these violent crimes in Ventura from April to June of 2019, beginning when he was 16, according to the VCDAO.

Saldivar became angry and attacked Barber with a knife at a parking lot inside of an apartment complex, fatally stabbing Barber multiple times, including a wound to Barber's brain, according to the VCDAO.

Barber's murder came during a time when he carried out robberies, assaults and burglaries, often targeting young victims walking from school or the market and elderly victims, according to the VCDAO.

Saldivar stole phones, money and jewelry from younger victims, using a knife or physical violence that often resulted in hospital visits, according to the VCDAO.

Saldivar's elderly victims included knocking an 82-year-old man unconscious, causing a concussion, a broken jaw and lasting memory issues, according to the VCDAO.

He also robbed a 75-year-old man in a Home Depot parking lot, yanking at a necklace from the man's neck which had his dead wife's wedding ring, according to the VCDAO.

Saldivar also burglarized an apartment complex and a private residence where he stole electronics, keys and valuables, according to the VCDAO.

Saldivar, just days after murding Barber, lured two underaged girls to a motel with another mean, gave one of them Xanax and engaged in unlawful sex acts on June 27, 2019, according to the VCDAO.

Police later arrested Saldivar that day after he took selfies with a gun and pounded on a motel door, according to the VCDAO.

Ventura County prosecutors argued and succeeded in transferring Saldivar's case to adult court due to the violent nature of his crimes, according to the VCDAO.

Saldivar is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 7 this year and remains in custody without bail. He is expected to be sentenced to 33 years to life in state prison under the following charges:

Charges pled to:

PC 187(a) – Murder

PC 211 – Second-degree robbery (7 counts)

PC 286(b)(1) – Sodomy of person under 18

PC 261.5(c) – Unlawful sexual intercourse

PC 459 – First-degree residential burglary (2 counts)

Special allegations admitted: