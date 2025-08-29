Standoff leads to police activity in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A shooting investigation at the 500 block of East El. Camino required police activity just after 1:30 p.m. Friday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD officers advised citizens to avoid travelling in this area due to street closures, and this situation remains active as of 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors in the area say police had been there since 9:00 a.m. Friday. SMPD officers are calling this a shooting investigation, but it remains unclear if there is anyone injured in the incident.

SWAT teams and SMPD officers remain on the scene and Your News Channel will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.