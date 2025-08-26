Girls volleyball wrap: San Marcos sweeps Royal, DP falls in five to Westlake

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Samantha Fallon made sure San Marcos did not blow a late lead in the first set against Royal.

San Marcos reached set point at 24-19 but watched the visitors score the next four points.

But after a time out, Fallon took the set and put away one of her eight kills as San Marcos captured the first set and the next two for a sweep against the Highlanders (25-23, 25-18, 25-12).

(Charlotte Hastings shared team-high honors with 8 kills. Entenza Design).

Reese Paskin added 7 kills for the Royals who improved to 3-1 on the year.

Dos Pueblos loses at home 3-2 to Westlake

(Addie Low at 16 kills and 17 digs but DP remains winless on the season. Entenza Design).

The Chargers are 0-8 after losing 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 7-15.

Bishop Diego 3, Nordhoff 1

Sophie Otte had a career-high 17 kills to lead the Cardinals to a four-set home win over Nordhoff (25-14, 23-25, 25-20-, 25-17).

The Cardinals are 8-1.

Santa Ynez 3, Santa Barbara 1

Lola Heckman had 8 kills but the Dons lost a close match on the road to Santa Ynez 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25.