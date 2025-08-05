Stearns Wharf murder trial enters final stages

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Tuesday marked day 8 of the trial of Jiram Tenorio Ramón, who is accused of shooting and killing Robert Gutierrez, a bystander from Camarillo, during a gang dispute at Stearns Wharf in December 2022.



Ramón's attorney, George Steele, says his client fired in self-defense.



On Tuesday, Steele called firearm specialist Daniel O’Kelly to the stand.



O’Kelly has been an expert witness for the U.S. District Court since 1990.



Steele asked him questions about tool mark analysis— a forensic technique used to examine and compare marks left by tools on various surfaces to link those marks to a specific tool—for instance, linking a bullet to a gun.



Steele was hammering the point home that tool mark analysis is not an exact science since it leaves room for human error.



In the cross examination, Prosecutor Tate McCallister said that O’Kelly had never taken a test to be an examiner for bullets and had not personally examined the gun or evidence in this case.



McCalister established that O’Kelly gets paid hourly for his expert testimony.



While McCalister went after O’Kelly’s credibility, Steele emphasized that even expert analysis can be inconclusive in criminal cases.



The rest of the day focused on the jury’s responsibility to remove all biases before coming to a decision.



Judge Pauline Maxwell explained the different outcomes for this case including the differences between first degree and second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.



She also explained what constitutes self defense in a case like this.



The jury is expected to begin deliberating Wednesday.