Body recovered in deep water Fall Day Use Area in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 19-year-old male was found dead in deep water in the Falls Day Use Area in Santa Barbara.

The body was found in the Santa Ynez River by the Santa Barbara County Fire, Water Rescue Team, and Santa Barbara City Fire.

Officials remind the public that swimming in the Santa Ynez River can be dangerous and to practice proper water safety, including avoiding swimming alone, avoiding the water if you are inexperienced at swimming, staying within designated safety zones, avoiding alcohol and drugs during water activities, wearing a life jacket, and not diving headfirst into unknown water.