A thousand Oxnard students meet former NASA astronaut José Hernández

OXNARD, Calif.—Former NASA astronaut José Hernández, energized hundreds of students eager to hear his life’s story on Wednesday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.



It’s part of Oxnard School District’s summer enrichment opportunities in STEM and literacy.



“They can see someone that speaks like them, looks like them, and perhaps came from the same socioeconomic background that they're coming from. And so it empowers them to say, hey, if he did it, why can I?” said Hernández.



Hernández spoke in a mix of Spanish and English telling stories of his upbringing as a child of Mexican immigrant farm workers.



“He achieved his goal and now I could achieve my goal when I grow up,” said 5th grader Isabella Rivera.



“He definitely defied the odds and defied gravity. I mean, being up in space. So it was really cool,” said Special Education Paraeducator Daney Jacksper.

Hernández’ message of hope and perseverance comes during a politically tumultuous time, especially in Oxnard.



“The raids and everything with the whole ICE thing, a lot of kids have been staying home and not coming to school as much. A lot of families are staying home just in fear for their life and their safety,” said Jacksper.



“The political world is a big Pendulum swings one way, then it swings thThose opportunities may not be here now, but they are going to be here other. And so what we've got to focus is focus on ourselves, prepare ourselves for future opportunities,” said Hernández.



A hit movie was made about Hernandez's life, called "A Million Miles Away".



Hernández got his masters degree from UC Santa Barbara and now serves as a University of California regent.

