Panel by Chicano Culture gives different perspectives on Fiesta, concerns from community members shared

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a conversation that brought back good memories of Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

"My parents and my aunts forced me and my sister and my cousins to make cascarones, confetti eggs," said Michael Montenegro, Moderator of the discussion. "I don't know if you've ever made them, they're very labor intensive."

During the community dialogue on the meaning of fiestas, hosted by Chicano Culture Santa Barbara, different perspectives on the 100 year-old tradition were given.

"This is the one week that our culture is in full display, this is where our traditions our music to our food this is the one week where we are exalted," said Montenegro.

"It's not that I hate fiesta it's just like why is it that one week that all of a sudden being Mexican is being celebrated when there's discrimination," said one community member while giving comment.

The panelist included 2020 El Presidente Erik Davis who shared some of his favorite memories from fiesta.

"The fiesta opening at Eequeña is a highlight for me, quite everything I really like," said Davis.

During the discussion, open comment from community members brought light to the concerns many are having amid the ongoing Immigration raids and sightings through out the Central Coast.

"How safe are my people this year at the Guadalupe?" said community member, Katia Barradas. "How safe are my people around fiestas this year? How safe is the people organizing fiesta going to make it for my people to go to fiesta?"

While some will continue to celebrate fiesta and come together as a community, others say skipping a year is whats safe for the undocumented community.

"This year let's boycott fiesta," said Charlie Dorado, who wants to cancel fiesta. "Let's stop fiestas, (tell them to) be on our sides, you know our gente (our people) is being targeted."

"I hope that our city council, our board of county supervisors our police department our sheriff department, our community leaders step up to really protect our community," said Montenegro.