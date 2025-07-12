Carpinteria Indivisible holds”ICE out of Carp!” protest Saturday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - "Ice out of Carp!, Ice Out of Carp, Ice out of Carp! Ice out of Carp!" people chanted as they walked down the streets of Linden and Carpinteria Avenue.

Protests have been held in Ventura county and Santa Barbara county after federal immigration activity brought concern earlier this week

and Saturday hundreds of people of all ages gathered and chanted to keep ICE out of Carpinteria.

"I've been feeling a lot of rage in our community and also a lot of sadness, like I cried and I know a lot of my friends cried when what happened the other day happened, like I was at work, I couldn't do anything, I was helpless you know," said Audrey Kramer, who was attending the protest.

"I really believe that when ice came here to a small peaceful community they poked a hornets nest," said former Carpinteria mayor, Fred Shaw. "Because if nothing else, Carpinteria is always united to protect everybody who lives here."

but, Uncover California podcast host Lori Mills says the protests are only inciting fear and misinformation into the community and wants to get the truth out.

"These protesters have become violent there's a lot of people who think 'oh ice is just going in there and taking innocent people, that's not the case, it's not true," said Lori Mills, Uncover California podcast host. "If we have our federal agencies working together they could go after the criminals, they could pick people up in the jails, but instead now our federal agencies have been pushed blindly into the communities and because of that people that may be here or may be they crossed the border 20 years ago, they're getting caught up in it."