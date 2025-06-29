Woman dead as pedestrian in fatal car crash in Goleta Sunday morning

GOLETA, Calif. – A woman died as a pedestrian in a fatal car crash just before 1:00 a.m. on Calle Real in Goleta Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A 68-year-old Goleta woman reported looking away from her path due to bright headlights from an oncoming vehicle when she veered right and came to rest in a nearby field, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO deputies arrived to see the pedestrian off the road about 300 feet from where the car came to rest.

Emergency crews tried to revive the pedestrian but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the SBCSO.

Preliminary investigations indicate the drive was unaware she struck a pedestiran until deputies told her at the scene, according to the SBCSO.

The pedestrian's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin and drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in this fatal crash, according to the SBCSO.