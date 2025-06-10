Ventura police arrest Christian Hillariet for 2023 homicide after finding new evidence

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police detectives from the Major Crimes unit arrested Christian Hillariet for the 2023 homicide of William Thompson after finding new evidence on June 6.

Ventura Police officers initially received word on November 5, 2023, about a possible dead man along the railroad tracks in the 6600 block of Nightengale Street.

First responders arrived to find Thompson dead and ruled the cause of death a homicide after the Ventura County Medical Examiner took evidence from the scene, according to the Ventura Police Department.

VPD detectives found new evidence from the crime this year on June 5 after a long investigation, and later arrested Hillariet for the homicide of William Thompson.

Those with additional information on the case are asked to contact the VPD at the following number.