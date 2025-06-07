Atascadero Police asks community for help looking for at-risk missing teen

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero Police officers are asking the community for help in locating a missing teenager.

Alice Sommers, a 15-year-old from Atascadero was reported missing by her parents June 6. She is a white female standing 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with red/auburn hair and hazel eyes, according to the Atascadero Police Department (APD).

Alice Sommers may be in the San Jose area with a man known only as Damien, according to the APD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APD at the following number.