City of Santa Maria approves labor agreement with firefighters

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria announced a two-and-a-half-year labor agreement between them and the Fire Fighters' Union Local 2020 Tuesday.

Santa Maria City Manager David Rowlands announced the new agreement after the group's prior contract expired at the end of 2023.

Rowlands shared his perspective on the new agreement:

“The City Council and I value our sworn Fire employees, whose contributions are critical to public safety. We are pleased to have successfully negotiated this wage and benefit agreement. We look forward to continuing to make Santa Maria a great place to live and work.” David Rowlands, Santa Maria City Manager

Matt Chricop, Santa Maria Fire Department Captain and Local 2020 president also had word on the new deal between the two groups:

“The membership’s unwavering commitment to the community, has and will always be our priority. We are encouraged by the wage and benefit package and the positive impact it will have on retention, recruitment, and our ability to provide life-saving fire and emergency medical services to the community.”

Matt Chricop, Santa Maria Fire Department Captain and Local 2020 president

Local 2020 members were paid from terms of the prior contract and negotiations focused on the economic climate, retention efforts, and strategies to attract and retain quality employees, according to the City of Santa Maria.

The new agreement starts at the end of this May and ends on June 25, 2027 and includes a 14% base salary raise, equity adjustments, a $2,000 increase for members working for the City on the date of Council approval, increased health insurance, a holiday for Cesar Chavez Day on March 31, standby pay for the Fire Investigation On Call Program and increased availability of hours by Local 2020 for Association Business, according to the City of Santa Maria.

Both parties agreed to begin negotiations 150 days prior to the expiration date and the fiscal impact of the agreement is anticipated to be $2.5 million, according to the City of Santa Maria.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the City Manager's Office.