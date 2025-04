NIPOMO, Calif. – Three people are injured after a two-car crash just before 6:30 p.m. Monday at Orchard and Cherry Blossom in Nipomo, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Firefighters are currently helping one person trapped and both lanes are closed, according to CAL Fire SLO.

A second ambulance has also been requested and more information on this crash will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.