Murder Suspect Arrested After Woman’s Body Found In Garage

OJAI, California-Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man suspected in the death of a woman in Ojai.

The police found the woman dead in her garage on Friday afternoon. Evidence of trauma points to a homicide.

Deputies arrested a man who knew the woman on Saturday.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

You can contact Detective Gerardo Cruz at (805) 384-4726 or Detective Erik Hernandez at (805) 384-4729. 

Christer Schmidt

