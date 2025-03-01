HOPE RANCH UNDER WATER CONTAMINATION ADVISORY

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A water main break yesterday has led to a water contamination notice for residents of Hope Ranch.

The affected area includes all of Hope Ranch except Bithyina Road, Silvestre Road, Sonriente Road, Cuervo Road, Cantera Road, Cresta Avenue and Via Abrigada.

The State Water Resources Control Board recommends only using boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. They recommend boiling the water for one minute and letting it cool or using water disinfectant tablets.

They expect to resolve the problem within four days. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Questions about water usage can be directed to the Water Utility Contact:

Mike Alvarado, General Manager, 805-967-2376 EXT 115

695 Via Tranquila, Santa Barbara

This guidance has been made available by the State Water Resources Control Board:

https://waterboards.ca.gov/drinking_water/certlic/drinkingwater/documents/notices/cdc_wtd_bw_advisory.docx

The Santa Barbara County Health Department can be contacted if you are concerned someone has gotten sick from drinking the water:

Santa Barbara County Health Department: 805-681-5100

Additional question can be directed to the numbers below:

State Water Resources Control Board District Office: 805-566-1326

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health 805-681-4900