Emergency Town Hall “Stop the Coup” held at Unitarian Society Santa Barbara attracted hundreds of people

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - "Both of the rooms in the church are full to capacity, honestly a little more than expected," yelled a member of the Town Hall meeting.

With the church and parish hall building room at capacity, crowds of people flooded the courtyard at Unitarian Society Santa Barbara. Hundreds of people lined down the block, hoping to get a seat inside to hear from speakers.

“Everything is full inside, everybody’s here because you know we know something is wrong and we’ve got to do something about it," said Joyce Wycoff, Town Hall Attendee.

Due to capacity throughout the building and floods of people standing in the courtyard many began streaming from their phones as the emergency town hall began.

“We are a culture of compassion, the services continue, all the meals, all the support for seniors, all the support for kids, we have to stand strong," said Laura Capps, Board of Supervisors.

The purpose of the meeting: Stop the coup and speakers in attendance included Senator Monique Limón and Congressman Salud Carbajal, giving remarks and providing multiple actions to take.

“Donald Trump’s radical agenda is illegal and likely unconstitutional on many fronts," said Congressman Salud Carbajal. "I am part of the congressmen investigating the scope of Elon Musk’s access to government systems and data. We will not take this invasion of privacy laying down.”

Cheering and clapping echoed through the stained glass on and within the crowded seats.

Following the speeches a Q & A was held for members of the community to ask their concerned questions

“What can you do? Organize, resist, engage and keep speaking out loudly. That’s what you can do," said Carbajal.

“I’ve just been so stressed out with all these shutdowns of our institutions, grabbing our personal information and all the other things that Trump and his phony guy Elon Musk are doing is just, it’s really awful," said town hall attendee, Kristen Santiago.

With over 300 people in attendance Santa Barbara is making sure their voices are being heard.