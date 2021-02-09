Jewish Fraternity at Cal Poly raises thousands for charity

Top Stories

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- After discovering hateful graffiti on their property Saturday, members of Alpha Epsilon Pi immediately got to work cleaning up and moving forward.



Darren Deutsch, the fraternity's philanthropy chair, started a GoFundMe to get the necessary funds to clean up the graffiti and install security cameras.

Within a day the fraternity raised over $19,000.

Initially the fraternity started the fundraiser to install security cameras and cover clean up costs, but after a large donation from the Alpha Epsilon Pi foundation they've been able to shift their focus to community outreach charities.

"All of the money that we have currently received is going to one, Yad Vashem," said Deutsch, "And to the JCC, which is the Jewish Community Center here in SLO."