Hate crime targets Jewish fraternity at Cal Poly

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Cal Poly leaders chose not to share photos but they did send a message to the community about what happened overnight at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house during the religious observance known as Shabbat.

"Earlier today we learned that the area in front of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house, a Jewish-student-affiliated organization, was vandalized last night with swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti. This incident has been reported to the San Luis Obispo Police Department and an investigation is underway.

Let us be perfectly clear: behavior that promotes any form of hate and seeks to make members of our community feel unsafe and unwelcome – especially in their own home – has absolutely no place in our community.

This incident occurred on the Shabbat, a day of religious observance in the Jewish community that takes place from sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday, making this especially hurtful to members of the community.

The residents of that house have begun to clean and repair the damage. While the visible scars may fade away, the emotional scars will last much longer. As members of the community, we are struggling to comprehend the heinous nature of this crime, alongside our Jewish community.

Earlier today, university leadership met with representatives of Jewish student organizations and community leaders to offer their support and make university resources available.

Please know that Cal Poly has a variety of resources and programs to help you through this difficult time. Listed are some campus and community resources, including."

The message came from Jeffrey D. Armstrong

President, Keith B. Humphrey - Vice President for Student Affairs, and Denise Isom-Interim Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer

We will have more on the investigation as soon as information becomes available.