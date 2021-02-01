Lompoc Valley Medical out of first dose COVID vaccines, hopes State’s new vaccine distribution protocol provides more vaccines

Top Stories

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Medical Center is out of first dose COVID vaccines and hopes the State's new vaccine distribution protocol will help bring more first doses to the facility.

The new vaccine distribution protocol was announced by Governor Gavin Newsom's office last week. Details of the protocol is yet to be announced.

The current protocol is vaccine that is distributed to the State is then distributed to each county within California, and then the county allocates and distributes the vaccine to each vaccination provider like Lompoc Valley Medical.

Dr. Nashidh Buch says at this time, second dose COVID vaccines are being given to hospital staff members.

Starting mid-next week, the hospital will begin to distribute second dose vaccines to Lompoc residents who already received the first dose.

Last week, a total of 24 patients were being treated for COVID-19. As of Monday morning, a total of 13 patients are being treating for the virus.

Four patients are currently being treated under ICU.