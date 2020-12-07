Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:29 am

Hot meal delivery program supporting seniors

Senior Meal Delivery
Blake DeVine/KEYT
The Center for Successful Aging is offering a free hot meal program for seniors in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — To support isolated seniors throughout this tough time, the Center for Successful Aging is offering a free hot meal program.

Each week, five hot meals are delivered daily to senior’s in the greater Santa Barbara-Goleta area.

The meals are freshly prepared by Pascucci’s restaurant. 

Each senior receives a quart of milk and a daily meal that will include an entrée, salad, vegetable, bread, fruit and some days a dessert.  

It is geared toward a low sodium diet, rich in vitamins and minerals.

Federally funded through the CARES Act, this program has supported seniors since May.

However, funds for the hot meal delivery program are set to expire at the end of this month. 

For this reason, the Center for Successful Aging is seeking community support to continue their effort into 2021.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY News Channel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)

Business Matters / California / Community / Coronavirus / Events / Health / House & Home / Lifestyle / Money and Business / Safe at Home / Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Blake DeVine

Blake DeVine is a multimedia journalist at KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX My Fox 11

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content