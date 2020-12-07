Hot meal delivery program supporting seniors

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — To support isolated seniors throughout this tough time, the Center for Successful Aging is offering a free hot meal program.

Each week, five hot meals are delivered daily to senior’s in the greater Santa Barbara-Goleta area.

The meals are freshly prepared by Pascucci’s restaurant.

Each senior receives a quart of milk and a daily meal that will include an entrée, salad, vegetable, bread, fruit and some days a dessert.

It is geared toward a low sodium diet, rich in vitamins and minerals.

Federally funded through the CARES Act, this program has supported seniors since May.

However, funds for the hot meal delivery program are set to expire at the end of this month.

For this reason, the Center for Successful Aging is seeking community support to continue their effort into 2021.

